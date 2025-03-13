Personally speaking, the writer predicts that Reema Kagti’s Superboys of Malegaon could hold the title for the best Hindi film of 2025, based on the state of other Bollywood releases he has seen to date. It is, therefore, a travesty that the film, despite earning fine reviews, has turned out to be a major dud at the box office. Chronicling the origin and success of the famous Malegaon cinema industry - which gave birth to cult movies like Malegaon Ki Sholay and Malegaon Ka Superman - and the eccentric yet passionate team behind it, Superboys of Malegaon stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shashank Arora, Muskkaan Jaferi, Riddhi Kumar, and Anuj Singh Duhan. ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ Movie Review: Reema Kagti’s Best Film Is a Heartwarming Underdog Triumph With Stellar Performances!

Although the movie is in its second week in theatres, Superboys of Malegaon, which released in theatres on February 28, 2025, has netted only INR 2.15 crore in India. Its total worldwide collections stand at INR 3.7 crore gross. The film was made on a reported budget of INR 20 crore (not officially confirmed by the makers, Excel Entertainment and Tiger Baby Films).

If this figure does not include marketing and distribution costs, Superboys of Malegaon would have needed to earn at least INR 40 crore to be considered a theatrical success. This gives a clear picture of just how dismal its box office performance has been.

Watch the Trailer of 'Superboys of Malegaon':

So, why did Superboys of Malegaon fail at the box office? Below, we explore five possible reasons why the film failed to attract the audiences needed to make it a hit.

1. No Star Power or Promotional Blitzkrieg

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

While Adarsh Gourav, Shashank Arora, and Vineet Kumar Singh are fantastic actors who have consistently proven their worth, they have yet to establish themselves as box office draws. It was also unsurprising that the producers did not go all out to promote the film. In contrast, its Friday rival—Sohum Shah’s Crazxy—invested heavily in promotions, including catchy music videos and marketing tactics. Notably, Crazxy even tweaked its climax after the first week in response to critical reviews. Despite these efforts, Crazxy also failed to become a hit, though it fared better at the box office. At the time of writing, Crazxy has netted INR 9.54 crore in India against a budget of INR 20 crore. ‘Crazxy’ Box Office Verdict – Hit or Flop: Can Sohum Shah’s Thriller Beat the Odds and Succeed in Theatres? Find Out!

2. Audiences Preferred 'Chhaava'

A Still From Chhaava

While both Superboys of Malegaon and Crazxy underperformed in theatres, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava continued to outgross them daily, despite having been released a couple of weeks earlier. This suggests that the definition of ‘good cinema’ is subject to changing perceptions. Audiences today seem more inclined to spend their money on rousing nationalist fare that aligns with their biases, rather than on a critically acclaimed film with no star power.

3. Audiences Prefer to Watch It on OTT

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

Based on online chatter and conversations the writer has had with a few people who haven't watched the movie, it appears that many viewers are opting to wait for Superboys of Malegaon to release on OTT. Reports have already surfaced that the film will soon land on Prime Video. Once it does, expect a barrage of positive audience responses on social media, with netizens lamenting why the film didn’t work at the box office. The writer is already rolling his eyes in anticipation...

4. Great Reviews Don’t Guarantee Box Office Success

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

In box office analyses of underperforming films, we often note how reviews can influence audience perception - though not always. This is especially true for critically acclaimed films that receive glowing reviews from genuine critics (those without a rate card, ahem...). Last year, Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas and Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies also underperformed at the box office despite overwhelmingly positive reviews. For audiences, a film needs either big stars, a strong online buzz (positive, negative, or both) to create FOMO, or the appeal of mindless comedy or franchise value. Anything outside these parameters struggles to find success in theatres, particularly the smaller, indie films.

5. Too Late in Telling the Story?

A Still From Superboys of Malegaon

While browsing online discussions about the film, the writer noticed a distinct lack of audience interest in Malegaon’s brand of spoof cinema, except among cinephiles. Many seem unaware of the existence of an industry that was once a prominent part of cinema discussions but has since faded from the limelight. This raises an unavoidable question: has Bollywood missed the boat by making a film about the cinema fanatics of Malegaon too late? Would Superboys of Malegaon have worked if it had been released a few years ago, when the industry was still in the news? We may never know.

PS: you can also argue that a movie about a king who dies a few centuries ago is doing roaring business at the box office. So maybe you also have the answer as to why people aren't interested in watching a lovely film that is also surprisingly heartbreaking and inspiring.

