Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], September 22: XLRI - Xavier School of Management, one of India's premier B-schools has taken another decisive step toward strengthening industry-academia collaboration by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ecoren Energy India Pvt. Ltd., a pioneer in innovative energy solutions.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Dr. (Fr.) Sebastian George S.J., Director, XLRI Jamshedpur and Dr. Swamy Reddy Uradi, Head, HR and Technology, Ecoren Energy India Pvt. Ltd., along with distinguished dignitaries from XLRI including Prof. Kanagaraj A, Convener, Corporate Relations and Placements, Prof. Sunil Sarangi, Co-Convener, Corporate Relations and Placements and Mr. Himanshu Shekhar, Senior Manager, Corporate Relations and Placements. From Ecoren Energy, Mr. Ramesh Nethi and Mrs.

Lalitha Rani Nissankararao graced the occasion.

The collaboration seeks to create impactful opportunities for students, faculty and industry professionals with a strong focus on:

Developing live case studies in strategy, sustainability and digital transformation relevant to the energy sector.

Joint research projects addressing pressing challenges in energy management and technology.

Specialized training and consulting programs aligned with dynamic industry requirements.

Structured recruitment pathways for XLRI's Business Management and Human Resource Management students.

CXO talks and interactive sessions to bring industry leaders directly to the student community.

Speaking at the signing, Fr. S. George S.J. emphasized:

"At XLRI, we are deeply committed to preparing our students for the real world. Collaborations like this enrich our academic ecosystem, sharpen innovative thinking and ensure our graduates are future-ready."

Dr. Swamy Reddy Uradi added:

"Partnering with XLRI provides Ecoren Energy with access to some of the finest management talent in the country. We look forward to co-creating impactful research, fostering innovation and opening new career opportunities for students."

This milestone reflects XLRI's enduring mission of nurturing responsible leaders with values of excellence and integrity, while fostering partnerships that drive the greater good.

