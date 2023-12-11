PNN

Jamnagar (Gujarat) [India], December 11: On December 1, 2023, XPrime, a leading architectural hardware brand under Bramhani Brass Products, hosted a highly anticipated Distributors Meet. The event, held at The Fern Hotel, brought together distributors from across India to discuss the brand's impressive growth, upcoming product launches, and its ambitious plans for global expansion.

The highlight of the event was the unveiling of XPrime's global expansion plans. Patel outlined the company's strategic vision to enter new international markets, leveraging its existing export expertise and reputation for high-quality products. This expansion will open new opportunities for growth and reinforce XPrime's position as a global leader in the architectural hardware industry.

XPrime, the architectural hardware brand under the umbrella of Bramhani Brass Products, has quickly established itself as a rising star in the industry. Founded in 2012 by visionary Kishan Patel and led by the dynamic Shubham Patel, CEO, XPrime has carved a niche for itself with its commitment to exceptional quality, premium designs, and outstanding customer service.

The brand boasts a diverse product portfolio catering to the needs of architects, builders, and individual consumers alike. From locks and hinges to tower bolts and handles, XPrime offers a comprehensive range of hardware solutions crafted from steel, aluminum, and brass. The company further elevates its offerings with over 30 mesmerizing finishes, including gold, rose gold, black, antique, stainless steel, antique matte, satin gold, and many more. To ensure lasting peace of mind, XPrime provides a 7-year warranty on all its products and offers all-India delivery.

XPrime's impressive growth trajectory is evident in its recent achievements. In October 2022-23 (FY), the brand achieved a remarkable sales milestone, exceeding 1,70,000 units of hinges sold in a single month. This success underlines the company's commitment to quality and its dedication to exceeding customer expectations.

Looking ahead, XPrime is actively seeking partnerships with distributors across India. By joining forces with XPrime, distributors gain access to a highly reputable brand, a portfolio of premium products, and a company dedicated to helping them achieve business success. XPrime offers attractive financial assistance over a 25-day period, making it an ideal partner for distributors seeking to grow their businesses. Beyond the tangible benefits of XPrime's products, customers also enjoy the added advantage of exceptional after-sales support. The company is committed to providing prompt and efficient assistance at any time, ensuring a seamless and satisfying customer experience.

XPrime's vision extends beyond borders. Having successfully established itself as a leader in the Indian market, the company is now setting its sights on global expansion. With extensive experience in export, XPrime is well-prepared to take its premium hardware solutions to a wider audience.

Two brands, one vision:

The Bramhani Brass Products family offers not one, but two distinct brands to cater to different needs:

XPrime is focused on exceptional quality, reliability, and long-lasting performance.

Proex is focused on cutting-edge design, aesthetics, and creating a statement with its hardware. Proex is the perfect choice for luxury needs.

Benefits for Customers and Distributors:

Both XPrime and Proex offer a compelling proposition for customers and distributors:

Customers:

exceptional quality: products that are built to last and guaranteed to perform under any conditions.

Premium Designs: A diverse range of stylish and contemporary designs to complement any architectural style.

Unmatched After-Sales Support: prompt and efficient assistance anytime, ensuring a seamless and satisfying customer experience.

Convenient Delivery: All-India delivery and soon-to-be global reach.

Distributors:

High Brand Reputation: Partner with a trusted brand recognized for its quality, reliability, and growing global presence.

Increased Sales Potential: XPrime and Proex's reputation and premium products can significantly boost your sales.

Financial Assistance: attractive financial assistance with a 25-day period to support your business growth.

Be Part of the Global Expansion: Join XPrime and Proex as they expand their reach and become leading forces in the global architectural hardware market.

Connect with XPrime:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/xprime_hardwares

Phone Number: +91 9898085585

Business Mail: info@xprimehardwares.comWhatsApp Chat: wa.link/v7ulqf

Address: 3881 GIDC Phase-2, Jamnagar, Gujarat-361004Feel free to visit us anytime and experience the XPrime difference!

