New Delhi [India], May 15 (ANI): India Yamaha Motor Pvt. Ltd. (IYM), as part of its 40-year milestone in India, announced the rollout of a 10-Year Total Warranty program across its entire made-in-India range of motorcycles and scooters, on Thursday.

This initiative represents a key pillar in Yamaha's ongoing premium brand strategy, aimed at delivering superior quality, long-term reliability, and total peace of mind to customers across the country.

The new 10-Year Total Warranty comprises a 2-Year Standard Warranty and an additional 8-Year Extended Warranty, covering engine and electrical components, including the Fuel Injection (Fi) system.

With this, Yamaha two-wheelers will now enjoy industry-leading warranty coverage of up to 1,00,000 km for its hybrid scooter range (Ray ZR Fi, Fascino 125 Fi) and the maxi-sports scooter Aerox 155 Version S. The entire made-in-India motorcycle range (FZ Series, R15, and MT-15), will becovered for up to 1,25,000 km under this Total Warranty initiative.

To celebrate its success in India, the company is offering the 'Total Warranty' program at no additional cost to all new customers for a limited period. This initiative reflects the brand's confidence in product quality and commitment to long-term ownership value.

After the initial period, the extended warranty will be available at a nominal charge, ensuring continued peace of mind for customers.

Yamaha's total warranty program is also fully transferable to subsequent owners, which further increases the resale value of Yamaha two-wheelers and underscores the brand's confidence in its product durability and engineering standards.

It is not just a warranty buts a reflection of Yamaha's strong focus on building lasting relationships with its customers and offering a consistent, premium ownership experience through quality products.

This initiative aims to provide customers with greater assurance, long-term dependability, and enhanced value throughout their ownership experience.

Yamaha's 10-Year Total Warranty addresses these expectations by reducing overall ownership costs, improving service value, and supporting a worry-free riding experience over an extended period.

Over the past four decades, Yamaha has evolved into a trusted mobility brand in India, offering products that combine performance, style, and advanced technology.

This new warranty offering reinforces that legacy, reaffirming Yamaha's promise of providing not just aspirational two-wheelers but also sustained support and value over the long term.

As Yamaha continues to grow in the premium segment, initiatives like the 10-Year Total Warranty reaffirms its commitment to customer satisfaction and demonstrates the brand's pursuit of excellence in every aspect of the ownership journey. (ANI)

