Malcolm X Day is an annual event marked in several states across the United States of America (USA) to honour the life and legacy of Malcolm X, a prominent African-American civil rights leader. Malcolm X Day is celebrated on the third Friday of May. The commemoration of the civil rights leader has been proposed as an official state holiday in the US states of Illinois in 2015 and Missouri in 2019. The annual event aims to honour his contributions to the civil rights movement. Malcolm X Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 16. A Short Biography and Famous Quotes by Legendary Human Rights Activist on Malcolm X Day.

Malcolm X was a human rights activist and also a powerful advocate for Black empowerment, self-determination, and the global struggle against racial oppression. Currently, only the cities of Berkeley and Oakland in California observe the holiday with city offices and schools closed. In this article, let’s know more about Malcolm X Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event.

Malcolm X Day 2025 Date

Malcolm X Day 2025 falls on Friday, May 16.

Malcolm X Day History

The Malcolm X Day holiday has been an official holiday in the municipality of Berkeley, California, since 1979. In 2014, a proposal was put forth by the Council of Islamic Organisations of Chicago to make the holiday in the U.S. state of Illinois. The Illinois proposal differs from the Berkeley, California resolution in that the holiday would be observed on May 19 instead of the third Friday in May.

In 1993, this holiday was proposed at the federal level to Congress as H.J.R. #323 by Congressman Charles Rangel. In 2015, the Illinois Senate unanimously passed the resolution for the official holiday designation which officially designated 'May 19, 2015, and every May 19 thereafter' as Malcolm X Day.

Malcolm X Day Significance

Malcolm X Day serves as an excellent opportunity to remember the contributions of Malcolm X during the civil rights movement. He was posthumously honoured with Malcolm X Day, on which he is commemorated in various cities across the United States. In the US, a number of streets and schools have been renamed in his honour, while the Audubon Ballroom, the site of his assassination, was partly redeveloped in 2005 to accommodate the Malcolm X and Dr. Betty Shabazz Memorial and Educational Centre.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2025 02:28 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).