Tokyo [Japan], May 6 (ANI): Yamaha Motor has introduced an electric scooter named "E01".

The Japanese company also announced that they will start its demonstration in 5 Asian countries and Europe. "E-01" is an electric bike that combines motorbike technology and EV technology which is used by Yamaha.

"The main feature is that it is an EV vehicle equivalent to 125CC bike developed by Yamaha. The motorbike has the ability to run at a maximum speed of 100 km per hour. It has an ability to cover 100 km at 60 km per hour," said Takuya Maruo, Yamaha Motor.

The electric scooter is good for commuting for short to medium distance. The electric drive makes it easy to move the motorcycle backward. Journalists took a test drive and gets impressed by the performance.

"It is convenient to go to school and for shopping. I think it suits the use and scope of scooter rider. Even when the speed is low, it was easy and stable and I enjoyed riding it very much," said Tadashi Kohno, a Motorbike journalist.

Its key point is the battery and charging facility. It gets fully charged in an hour. The battery's performance is based on temperature and circumstance. Thus demonstration experiment is held in temperate zone Japan and Europe, in subtropics Taiwan and in tropics Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia.

"Looking at the difference in temperature between regions and the way customers use EVs, we will get various data and analyze them in this demonstration experiment to gain knowledge of further development. As for Yamaha's corporate mission, I would like to aim for the spread of EVs that do not emit exhaust gas, while being strongly aware of the recent carbon neutral environment. I would like to develop a new model with concern to the environment and the customer's enjoyment and passion. Through this demonstration experiment, we want to catch the points which make riders happy and utilize them to develop next model," said Takuya Maruo, from Yamaha Motor.

The targeted countries will have a sharing service or B to B rental services. After the demonstration experiment, Yamaha Motor will obtain driving data of different countries.

It will be considered for the manufacturing and development of electric scooters and vehicles in future. (ANI)

