Panchkula, May 6: In yet another incident of crimes against women, an unidentified youth allegedly attacked and molested a woman while she was taking her dog for a walk in the morning hours of Friday. The incident took place on the road separating Sector 15 and 10, the Tribune reported.

As per the reports, the victim is a resident of Sector 15. On Friday morning a youth approached her when she was walking her dog and tried to molest her. When she resisted, he slapped her and fled. The victim tried to chase him but he disappeared. Bihar Shocker: Father Arrested for Molesting Own Daughter in Samastipur After Video Goes Viral.

Reportedly, a resident saw the accused running and informed the victim about the direction in which he had escaped. The cops at the Women Police Station of Sector 5 booked the accused under sections 323 and 354 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The probe is underway, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the accused, said police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2022 03:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).