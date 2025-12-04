PNN

Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], December 4: Yayavar Luggage, one of India's fastest-growing homegrown brands, proudly reinforces its commitment to true, end-to-end Indian manufacturing. At a time when most luggage brands rely on semi-finished goods, imported components, or fully-built suitcases from China, Yayavar is setting a new benchmark: 100% in-house production, all under one roof at its state-of-the-art Rajkot facility.

A Fully Integrated Hard-Luggage Manufacturing Hub

Unlike brands that outsource manufacturing or depend on third-party assembly, Yayavar builds its hard luggage from raw polymer granules to the final finished suitcase-- a capability very few Indian brands possess.

Yayavar's Rajkot facility produces:

- PP (Polypropylene) luggage-- engineered for extreme toughness

- PC (Polycarbonate) luggage-- built for high impact resistance and premium finish

This rare full-stack capability ensures:

- Total quality control

- Consistent product standards

- Faster innovation cycles

- Superior durability vs. assembly-based brands

High-Volume Production Capacity With Continuous Investment

Yayavar currently has the capability to manufacture 1 lakh hard-case suitcases per month, with consistent month-on-month investments in new, advanced machinery to further increase capacity.

Equipped with high-precision molding, extrusion, forming machines, automated robot systems, and advanced assembly lines, advanced production management technology, Yayavar enjoys a strong edge in both quality and pricing compared to other market players.

In-House Luggage Testing Lab for International-Standard Quality

Yayavar operates its own advanced Luggage Testing Laboratory, where every product undergoes rigorous performance and durability assessments, including:

- Drop Testing Machine-- evaluates shell strength

- Impact Testing Machine-- checks sheet and shell resistance

- Mileage Testing Machine-- assesses wheel endurance

- Environmental Testing Machine-- ensures performance in both extreme hot and cold climates, as Yayavar manufactures for global conditions

- Jerk Testing Machine-- tests handle strength under repeated stress

These tests ensure that each suitcase meets global durability standards before reaching customers.

Not a Single Screw Imported -- 100% Indian-Built Luggage.

Yayavar proudly uses 100% Indian raw materials, ensuring every suitcase is:

Made in India. Made by Indians. Made for the world.

This commitment strengthens India's manufacturing ecosystem, reduces dependence on imports, and champions real self-reliance.

Unbreakable Suitcases for Real-World Travel

Designed to withstand the toughest travel conditions, Yayavar suitcases are engineered to be truly unbreakable. With bold colour combinations, distinctive design language, and superior build quality, Yayavar blends durability with aesthetic appeal. Yayavar suitcase is backed by a 5-year international warranty, reflecting the brand's confidence in its craftsmanship.

Rooted in Sanskrit Heritage, Built With Indian Soul

The name "Yayavar," derived from Sanskrit meaning The Traveler, embodies exploration, movement, and Indian cultural identity -- blending traditional values with modern global craftsmanship.

India's Leading Licensed Luggage Brand

Yayavar is among the few Indian manufacturers with official licensing partnerships with DC and Warner Bros.

Its best-selling collections include:

- Batman

- Superman

- Tom & Jerry

- Wonder Girl

- Scooby-Doo

- Looney Tunes

...and more

These collections continue to perform exceptionally well across India as Yayavar expands its licensed portfolio for young and adult travelers alike.

CEO QUOTE

"Yayavar has proved that India can build world-class luggage with its own hands. Every Yayavar suitcase is 100% designed, tested, and manufactured in India -- every component, every detail. There was a time when Indian consumers preferred products from other countries, but today's India proudly supports Indian-made goods to strengthen our economy. As a completely bootstrapped brand now pushing toward the ₹100-crore revenue benchmark, we're not just growing; we're fighting for the pride and future of Indian manufacturing."-- Jeet Amrutiya, CEO & Founder, Yayavar Luggage

About Yayavar

Yayavar is a Made-in-India luggage brand manufacturing premium PP and PC hard-shell suitcases entirely in-house at its Rajkot facility. Known for unbreakable durability, iconic colour combinations, and a 5-year international warranty, Yayavar continues rapid expansion across India. With successful DC and Warner Bros. licensed collections and rising national demand, the brand is on track toward its next major milestone of ₹100 crore.

