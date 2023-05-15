Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 15 (ANI/PNN): The joy of motoring lifestyle meets the spirit of women empowerment as the highly anticipated WOW (Women on Wheels) Yokohama TSD/Treasure Hunt Rally gears up to take place in Bengaluru on May 21st. This unique event promises an exhilarating experience for women who are passionate about driving and for whom cars are much more than just commute.

Women on Wheels Yokohama Rally is a TSD (Time Speed Distance) Car Rally designed exclusively for women. The rally, featuring a captivating treasure hunt element, will put both the participants and their cars to the test. With interactive activities incorporated throughout the event, participants can look forward to an engaging and enjoyable experience.

Harinder Singh, Managing Director & CEO, Yokohama India said, "We at Yokohama work tirelessly towards providing the best quality product that could aid customers' "Motoring Lifestyle". WOW Yokohama, is a fun-filled event that brings together women for whom driving is not about commuting but about celebrating a motoring lifestyle. Also, the initiative aligns perfectly with our corporate philosophy of gender diversity and inclusivity of women at work."

"Globally, Yokohama is synonymous with motorsports and rallies and in India we have been associated with motorsports for over a decade. WOW Yokohama is an extension of our commitment to the same," added Harinder Singh.

The Yokohama Women on Wheels Rally is expecting a participation of 50+ cars, covering a distance of approximately 80-100 kilometers across the city-country and highway roads. Participants will compete in separate amateur and professional categories, vying for attractive cash prizes.

For the WOW Rally, Yokohama has on boarded Chetan Shivram Motors as the ground partner and Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center as the hospitality partner.

Sanjay Gupta, General Manager, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, commented - this collaboration reflects our commitment to supporting women's empowerment and promoting gender diversity in all spheres, including motorsport. As the event venue, we will provide a premium setting and top-notch amenities, ensuring that participants and attendees have a memorable experience both on and off the racing circuit. The hotel's commitment to excellence aligns perfectly with the event's vision of creating an inclusive, inspiring, and empowering environment for women in motorsport."

The event will culminate in a grand prize ceremony followed by a celebratory dinner, creating a memorable experience for all attendees.

For further information and registration details, please visit the event website: wow.yokohama-india.com

Event details:

Date: 21st May, 2023

Location: Bengaluru (route to be announced)

Rally Format: TSD (Time Speed Distance) Rally

Distance: Approximately 80-100 KMS

Route: A thrilling combination of city, country, and highway roads

Participants: Open to all women who love driving (50 to 70 cars)

2 participants per car (The driver has to be a woman and the co-driver can be a man or a woman)

Car Requirements: Any car is eligible to participate

Classification: Amateur and Professionals

