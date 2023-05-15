Delhi, May 15: Realme is all set to launch the Realme 11 Pro+ on May 18. However, it will showcase the upcoming smartphone's camera at a camera innovation event at 12:30 pm. The company will also reveal details about the number series.

However, the Realme 11 Pro+ price has been leaked on Twitter. According to tipster Debayan Roy, the Realme 11 is expected to come with a starting price of Rs 28,000 - Rs 29,000 in India. Users will be able to choose from three RAM/ storage options - 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB, and 12GB + 1TB.

If you want to know what it means to "Unleash the Full Power of 200MP", you better tune in on May 16th. Your questions will be answered for the #realmeNumberSeries pic.twitter.com/iWwStAZGEt — realme (@realmeglobal) May 12, 2023

Realme 11 Pro+ Specs

As per the latest leaks and reports, the Realme 11 Pro+ will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor, up to 12GB RAM, and 1TB storage (expandable via a microSD card). It will be backed by a dual-cell 2,435mAh battery (5,000mAh) with 100W fast charging support.

Regarding dimensions, the upcoming smartphone measures 161.6 × 73.9 × 8.7mm and weighs around 189 grams. It is expected to sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photos and videos, the Realme 11 Pro+ will sport a 200MP rear camera. It will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP tertiary camera.

Additional features will include a 32MP selfie camera, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, in-screen fingerprint, and Dolby Atmos support.

