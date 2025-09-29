PNN

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], September 29: Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP) today announced the grand inauguration of its 37th center at Presidency School in Ajmer (Rajasthan), a key milestone that establishes its fifth center in the state and extends its commitment to nurture the emerging talent across the region.

The inauguration was led by Mr. Yusuf Pathan, the celebrated former Indian Cricketer and the co-founder of Cricket Academy of Pathans (CAP), his presence backed the academy's dedication to upholding the highest standards of player development and mentorship.

"Our objective is to ensure that talent and potential are identified and developed in every corner of the country," said Mr. Yusuf Pathan. "This new center in Ajmer is a pivotal step in our ongoing mission to expand our footprint and contribute meaningfully to the future of the sport by providing world-class training and mentorship to young athletes."

With a proven track record of training over 15,000 students and guiding more than 450 cricketers to high- level competitions, including the Ranji Trophy and other premier domestic tournaments, CAP continues to solidify its position as a key player in fostering the next generation of cricketers.

"Our expansion into Ajmer is a strategic move to nurture untapped talent, providing a structured pathway for young athletes who have previously lacked access to high-quality training. Integral to this pathway is our curriculum, which integrates technology-driven analysis tools like StanceBeam with specialized coaching to produce a steady pipeline of talent. Furthermore, our recent partnership with a leading Indian NBFC has awarded annual cricket scholarships to multiple female athletes across our centers, a significant milestone in promoting inclusivity in sports," said Mr. Harmeet Vasdev, Managing Director of CAP.

CAP is committed to expanding its footprint further with plans to launch more than 25 new centres in tier 2 and tier 3 cities this year. CAP is soon launching centers in Hyderabad, Berhampur (Odisha), Madhubani (Bihar), Karim Nagar (Telangana) and Kolkata.

