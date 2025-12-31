VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 31: Filmmaker Yuvraj Kumar has announced his upcoming feature film India Pakistan - The Final Resolution, a project that aims to address the long-standing India-Pakistan conflict through a research-driven and responsible cinematic approach. The film carries the central message, "Let's End the War Before War Ends Us," with "Let Kashmir Be the Beginning of Peace" as its thematic focus.

According to the makers, the film does not take a political or adversarial stand against any nation or community. Instead, it seeks to examine the realities and consequences of decades of unresolved conflict, particularly its impact on ordinary citizens living on both sides of the border. The narrative focuses on human stories rather than ideology or provocation.

"This film is not against any nation or people. It is against conflict without resolution," the team stated, adding that the project is intended to encourage dialogue and reflection rather than division. The makers further clarified that the film does not glorify violence or war and does not promote any political agenda.

Kashmir forms a central part of the film's narrative, presented as a region deeply affected by prolonged tensions and as a possible starting point for peace and reconciliation. The story highlights the emotional, social, and humanitarian costs of sustained hostility, focusing on lives disrupted by uncertainty and conflict.

Positioned as a serious and thought-provoking cinematic work, India Pakistan - The Final Resolution is aimed at audiences who believe cinema can contribute to awareness and meaningful discussion on complex issues. The filmmakers emphasised that the project seeks to present facts and perspectives often overlooked, while maintaining sensitivity towards the subject.

Further details regarding the cast, production schedule, and release plans will be announced in due course.

