New Delhi [India], February 22: While the main event was held on February 7 and 8, the Closing Ceremony was celebrated with much fanfare after a week. Sanam Teri Kasam famed actor Harshavardhan Rane graced the concluding event.

This was the 16th edition of the festival, and this year's theme was 'Sylvoria: The Enchanting Realm.' It highlighted magic, bringing students together through various competitions.

A dedicated team comprising both students and teachers, under the leadership of Harpreet Kaur, was assigned with the task of managing the entire event. They coordinated diverse events, combining Performing Arts, Literary Arts, Fine Arts, Media events, Sports/Games, and many departmental events, motivating all students to join in.

Dr. Pushpinder G. Bhatia, Principal of the college, said, "Every year ZEAL is growing not just in quantity but also in quality. It provides a pathway for students to display their talents. Such events boost students' confidence and encourage them to develop their overall personality. This edition witnessed an amalgamation of more than 3,000 students from over 40 colleges."

Special guests like RJ Jeeturaaj, DJ Raj, DJ Notorious, Riya Bhattacharje, Anuj Thakre, Raja Naidu, Tanuj Kevalramani among others were present at different programmes of the main event, and that made it even more exciting.

In the Closing Ceremony, the entire ZEAL team (comprising students and some faculties) came together and they received accolades from the Principal and other faculties for making the whole event a huge success.

Mrs. Harpreet Kaur, the event coordinator, said, "Our main objective behind organizing this inter-college festival is to nurture collaboration, creativity, and camaraderie among students from different colleges while providing a platform for showcasing their talents and skills in various fields."

"Every year, we plan each edition with the aim of introducing something new to keep the excitement alive. This year too we thoroughly planned every programme well ahead of time, and the enthusiastic participation of the students greatly aided us in executing them. Their fervour truly left us deeply thankful and energized," she further said.

