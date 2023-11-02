NewsVoir

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)/New Delhi [India], November 2: In an exciting collaboration yet again, Zed Black Agarbatti, the renowned manufacturer of premium incense products, and former cricketing legend MS Dhoni have come together to celebrate the spirit of collective prayers and the power of viral prayers during the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The partnership between MS Dhoni and Zed Black Incense Sticks is truly iconic, symbolizing unity and the spirit of collective goodwill.

Zed Black has always churned out quirky, radical and feel-good campaigns that resonate with the masses, be it the game changer TVC with MS Dhoni in a retro jersey look or the maiden campaign 'Prarthna Hogi Sweekar' that encouraged individuals to give their all in pursuit of their aspirations, these campaigns have exemplified the notion of embracing the strength of prayers.

As the World Cup unfolds with India putting forth an exceptional performance, Zed Black has launched a heartwarming TVC campaign that captures the essence of friendship, unity, and collective prayers. In the TV commercial MS Dhoni can be seen enjoying a thrilling match with a group of friends. While the group shares a nail-biting moment in the game, the Captain Cool speaks about the spirit of viral prayers in tough times. It beautifully portrays how a simple moment shared with friends can turn into a heartfelt collective blessing for our beloved cricket team.

Speaking about this partnership, Ankit Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House shares, "We are truly honored to have reunited with the legend, MS Dhoni as a part of the Zed Black family since almost a decade now. His leadership and the values he stands for aligns perfectly with our brand ethos. Through this dynamic association, we hope to inspire individuals and communities to come together, celebrate moments, and extend their collective blessings."

As part of its expansion strategy, the company is investing to double its manufacturing capacity to meet the growing demand, strengthen retail presence, expand its distribution network and add more product verticals this fiscal to meet the growing domestic demand.

MDPH operates in a vast 9,40,000 sq. ft. manufacturing facility located in Madhya Pradesh, comprising of five factories, producing over three crore incense sticks daily. Their extensive product line consists of 1,200+ products, which are distributed to more than 40 countries across six continents. The company sells around 15 lakh packs of incense sticks every day.

Watch the TVC here www.youtube.com/watch?v=yg6lpFEfG_o

"The new TVC, which captures sentiments of joy and euphoria is sure to make waves and strike a chord with the nation and offer their shared prayers and well-wishes for Team India. Zed Black has established a strong presence in the preferences of Indian consumers and has a significant share in the Indian market. Our strategy involves a dedicated focus on a wide array of regional fragrances, alongside our commitment to exploring innovative fragrances and research and development methods. With the upcoming festive season, we anticipate a surge in demand," remarked Anshul Agrawal, Director, Mysore Deep Perfumery House.

Conceptualized by Oberoi IBC the TVC will be promoted through a 360-degree approach across News & GEC Channels for the festive season. Anand Oberoi, Managing Director Oberoi IBC said, "With their products being an integral part of households across India, Zed Black has often been associated with the power of prayers and spiritual rituals. This collaboration with MS Dhoni and the new TVC underlines the belief that collective prayers have the potential to create a positive aura and bring good luck not only to the cricket field but also to our lives."

Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH), with a rich history spanning three decades, is renowned for its diverse range of top-notch products. Their portfolio includes agarbatti, essential oils, hand sanitizers, packaged tea, dhoop batti, confectionery, and more. Some of their household brands include Zed Black, Manthan, Samarpan, Coach, Orva, and Din Din.

