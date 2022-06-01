Pune (Maharashtra) [India], June 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): ZentrumHub, established with a vision to be one of the world's first smartest and fastest hotel API, today announced the appointment of Abhinav Sinha as chief executive officer and Bhushan Tamhankar as Chief Operations Officer, effective immediately.

ZentrumHub has been at the forefront of growth in US and Middle East markets, achieving consistent results and firmly staking the claim that its API as a product has been widely accepted and celebrated by its customers. This leadership change will bring a razor-sharp focus on commercial outcomes and the continued innovation of the product to achieve its ambitious aspirations of being one of the world's fastest and smartest hotel API by creating a strong C-suite.

"Making these changes now ensures that we will have leadership continuity throughout this cycle of major business investment--from start-up to full-blown bespoke hotel API product," said Sachin Singh, now EVP, ZentrumHub.

Before ZentrumHub, Abhinav had successfully led product teams that developed an advanced solutions for the travel industry involving artificial intelligence and machine learning projects. He comes from predominant organizations like TomTom and Tavisca and brings his global experience of over 15 years in product development, sales operations, and business strategy to the table. With the newly expanded remit, he will work with the product teams to research, develop and prototype new features and technologies.

"Abhinav is a natural leader and the right person to take ZentrumHub to its next growth phase," said Sachin Singh. "Travel businesses worldwide are turning to start-ups like ZentrumHub to anticipate changes and confront challenges like finding reliable API solutions, managing business logic and processes smartly through technology, shifting supply and demand, and other uncertainties. Leveraging Abhinav's leadership and experience, ZentrumHub can meet customers' critical needs at an even larger scale."

Bhushan Tamhankar, on the other end, will report directly to Abhinav and manage supplier relations and customer success for ZentrumHub apart from running day-to-day operations. Before ZentrumHub, Bhushan was a General Manager at UdChalo, an OTA making an impact for defence personnel's, and was a head of products at Akbar Travels. He has 16+ years of experience working in the travel space and has led all the Southeast Asia and Middle East market operations for Akbar Travels. He was responsible for strategy and business development in India for UdChalo.

"Bhushan has a proven track record of strategic leadership and is a logical development for ZentrumHub. His capability and experience are a natural fit as we continue to march towards our vision," said newly appointed CEO Abhinav Sinha.

ZentrumHub was established in 2021 by accelerating its travel-tech venture and is on a mission to be one of the fastest and smartest travel API hub globally. ZentrumHub offers pre-integrated hotel booking API to over 50 leading hotel content suppliers.

