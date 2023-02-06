New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI/SRV): The Zimbabwe India Trade Council (ZITC) and Indian Economic Trade Organization (IETO) jointly with the Embassy of Zimbabwe organised the India-Zimbabwe Business Conference to discuss business aspects with industrial representatives from across India who gathered in New Delhi for this conference held at Niryat Bhawan at the Federation of Indian Exporters Organization.

The board also announced Baiju M. Kumar, famously known as "Baiju 2D," as the Trade Commissioner for Kerala State and Dr Ravi Kumar Panasa as the Trade Commissioner for Telangana, considering their valuable contributions in building up trade relations and business outreach.

Also Read | Earthquake in Turkey: India to Send Rescue and Medical Teams Along With Relief Material to Ankara.

During the business meeting in New Delhi, Baiju Kumar and Dr Ravi Kumar Panasa received the appointment certificate from the Deputy Minister of Industry and Commerce, Rajkumar Indukant Modi, and the Ambassador of Zimbabwe to India, Dr Godfrey Majoni Chipare.

During the event, Deputy Minister, Rajkumar Modi, said, "There are humongous opportunities between the two countries, and we must explore the warmth of our friendly ties." "Sectors such as IT, solar, agriculture, mining, and food processing would be of high concern." Further on, the Dy. Minister congratulated the newly appointed Trade Commissioners and invited a business delegation from India, especially from the states of Kerala and Telangana, to visit Zimbabwe in the month of April this year to participate in the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair in Bulawayo, the home town of Raj Modi.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone Outfit at Pathaan Success Press Meet: Check Bollywood Actress' Elegant Floral Look That Will Make You Embrace Spring Season! (View Pics).

The event has been graced by the presence of the President of the Indian Economic Trade Organization, Dr Asif Iqbal; Former Union Minister and Technocrat, Dr S. Krishnakumar; Director of the Indian Economic Trade Organization for International Cooperation, Mohit Srivastava; Usha Krishnakumar; IATC Trade Commissioner for Gabon, Dr Umaiz Ahmed; and other renowned personalities from the industry.

The core intention of these trade commissioners has been to promote trade and economic terms with Zimbabwe, explore the business environment in African countries, and introduce themselves to key international decision-makers and project authorities. Zimbabwe is a great partner of India, and recently the delegation of the speaker of Zimbabwe and members of parliament was received by the president of India and the vice president of India, along with the speaker of the Indian Parliament. Indian delegations have been actively participating in the bilateral trade activity, and there has been a tremendous response for Indian FMCG products in Zimbabwe.

The Trade Commissioners of the ZITC are aiming to explore international business opportunities and excel with government bodies, including ministries, local authorities, trade associations, corporations, etc., for the benefit of the Indian business community.

"India has all the opportunities to become Zimbabwe's largest trading partner as both countries share long-standing historical ties." "We are eager to have Indian exports as the main focus of the ties and increase export revenue, particularly millets, next year," Dr Iqbal said.

According to him, there is a growing interest in the African nation, and Zimbabwe Ambassador Dr Godfrey Majoni Chipare has been extending his full support to collaborations between the businesses of the two countries.

He explained how Indians are aware of Zimbabwe and want to visit the beautiful country, especially Victoria Falls, the 7th wonder of the world. During the IETO delegation's visit to Harare and Bulawayo, several MOUs were signed in various sectors, including solar energy, tourism and hospitality, agroforestry, and pharmaceutical products.

This story has been provided by SRV. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/SRV)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)