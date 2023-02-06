Deepika Padukone is known for her chic styling, and in her latest press meets for Pathaan, she once again left us all stunned with her bold, classy and stellar look. The actress donned a custom Gauri and Nainika one-piece that invited the spring season with a bold and colourful floral blast. Deepika was accompanied by co-stars Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham, as well as director Siddharth Anand as they answered media questions on the making of Pathaan. The movie has already broken several box office records, becoming an international success that is celebrated by one and all. Pathaan: Deepika Padukone Talks About Her Pairing With Shah Rukh Khan, Says ‘We Have a Beautiful Relationship’.

View Deepika Padukone's Full Look Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani)

Deepika was styled for the event by Shaleena Nathani and donned a sleek wet hair look that perfectly complemented her dewy make-up. With a unique neckline and a cinched waist, the bold floral dress has tints of all spring colours like orange, pink, yellow and green on a black canvas and was perfect for the sundown event. The dress was complemented by minimal jewellery — emerald and crystal dropdown earrings — that shimmered through the night. Deepika Padukone Enjoys the Breeze on a Boat During Her Vacation!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

The actress’ makeup was done by Anil C, while Yianni Tsapatori did her hair which completed the look. For us, Deepika’s floral dress was the perfect way to celebrate the bold, bright and colourful victory of Pathaan and enter spring fashion. Did you like the actress’ look, which made it a work of art or did it not work for you?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 06, 2023 03:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).