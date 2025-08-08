The Zinnov Foundation Team with the artist Arunkumar G and the Sculpture at the Science Gallery Bengaluru

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 8: Marking a major milestone in its mission to integrate art into public spaces, the Zinnov Foundation has enabled the acquisition of In the Making of the Self, an iconic sculpture by Arunkumar H G, into the permanent collection of Science Gallery, Bengaluru. This acquisition is part of the Foundation's broader commitment to shaping inclusive, sustainable, and culturally vibrant shared spaces. Celebrates one year of driving cross-sector action to embed art in shared spaces.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Issues Stern Warning to ECI During Public Address in Bengaluru, Says 'If You Attack One Man, One Vote Right, We Will Attack You' (Watch Video).

Launched in 2024, the Zinnov Foundation is building a powerful cross-sector movement to reimagine public spaces in India. With a growing ecosystem of 30+ artists and 40+ corporates, the Foundation drives transformation through its four-pillar approach -- Awareness, Advise, Assimilate, and Action -- turning public spaces into vibrant platforms for community, culture, and connection.

The acquisition of In the Making of the Self--a 10-foot sculpture built using steel and reclaimed industrial scrap wood--gives it a permanent home in the Science Gallery Bengaluru, and explores themes of sustainability, overconsumption, and ecological introspection.

Also Read | 'Asked Me To Cry in Middle of Busy Restaurant': 'Mirzapur' Actress Isha Talwar Recalls 'Weird' Audition Experience With 'Saiyaara' Casting Director Shanoo Sharma, Reveals It Shattered Her Confidence.

"At Zinnov Foundation, we believe art can reshape public discourse and spark meaningful action--especially in a world where technology often overshadows our shared humanity," said Heena Pari, Visual Artist and Chair of the Foundation. "Our Art in Public Spaces initiative bridges artistic expression and scientific inquiry, creating inclusive platforms for complex conversations. Arunkumar's In the Making of the Self powerfully captures this vision--provoking reflection on our environmental footprint while inviting collective dialogue."

"We are grateful to be partnered with the Zinnov Foundation for the exhibit In the Making of the Self by Arunkumar H G for our permanent collection. The sculpture's upcycled construction from scrap material is strong symbolism for the practical way of life we need to adopt, and its stature is a powerful metaphor for our struggle towards this goal. We are pleased to work together with Zinnov towards our common goal of conveying reflective and environmental messages through thought-provoking art in public spaces," Dr. Jahnavi Phalkey, Ph.D., Founding Director, Science Gallery Bengaluru

"Art in public spaces is more than expression", added Yamini Telkar, Director - Public Spaces Initiative, Zinnov Foundation, "It's a catalyst for conversations on sustainability, technology, and collective responsibility. Over the past year, the Zinnov Foundation has also released a comprehensive Guidance Document on best practices for integrating art into public spaces, while closely working with city officials, urban planners, architects, artists and corporates alike to drive this shared vision for a better India."

The Zinnov Foundation, in its continued pursuit of public good, has commissioned landmark installations, facilitated community art workshops, and fostered interdisciplinary dialogues and research dissemination--all rooted in the belief that public spaces must be co-created, not inherited.

Looking ahead, the Foundation is committed to scaling transformative partnerships and amplifying impact--ensuring that India's lived environments are soulful, resilient, and deeply reflective of their communities.

About the Zinnov Foundation

The Zinnov Foundation stands at the forefront of reimagining lived environments through its groundbreaking Public Spaces Initiative. Following the successful launch of their comprehensive Guidance Document for art in public spaces, the Foundation has established a four-pillar approach to transform landscapes. Their methodology encompasses raising awareness about the importance of accessible public spaces, assimilating networks of artists and urban planners, providing expert advisory services, and taking direct action through implementing art projects and conducting research.

What distinguishes the Zinnov Foundation is its holistic vision of creating inclusive, sustainable public spaces that serve as catalysts for community engagement and urban revitalization. By bringing together diverse stakeholders from the private sector, civil society, and creative fields, the Foundation is building an ecosystem that can translate their guidance framework into tangible improvements in urban life. Their commitment extends beyond theoretical approaches to practical implementation, with initiatives ranging from educational outreach to hands-on creation of art installations that enhance public spaces while reflecting community identity and cultural richness.

More information is available at https://zinnovfoundation.org/publicspaces/

About Science Gallery Bengaluru

Science Gallery Bengaluru (SGB) is a not-for-profit public institution for research-based engagement targeted at young adults working at the intersection of the human, natural, and social sciences, and engineering, art, and design.

Their public engagement model moves beyond participation, and towards proactive involvement through ever-changing research festivals anchored by interdisciplinary exhibitions, programmes, and public events consisting of research-based engagements led by artists and scholars from diverse backgrounds. Science Gallery Bengaluru is established with the founding support of the Government of Karnataka and three academic partners--Indian Institute of Science, National Centre for Biological Sciences, and Srishti Institute of Art, Design and Technology.

The mission is to 'bring science back into culture' by:

* Empowering Young Adults with their Mentorship Initiative that encourages non-evaluative, self-motivated, hands-on learning. They provide exposure to research practices and nurture future research pioneers and active citizens.

* Shaping Culture with their Public Engagement and Community Initiatives that contribute to building a society with critical appreciation for the rigour of science, an ability to ask good questions, and participate in better informed public debates.

* Open Research at their Public Lab Complex (opening in 2024) that encourages open-ended experiments through collaborations for young adults and experts. They provide access to research tools and outcomes outside institutional walls to catalyse antidisciplinary thinking and intergenerational co-inquiry.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746719/Zinnov_Science_Gallery_Bengaluru.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2746757/Zinnov_Foundation_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)