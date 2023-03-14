New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI/NewsReach): The Mrs Universe Pageant, held in Sofia, Bulgaria, has crowned its latest winners and amongst the winners was Zoya Sheikh who made her mark by securing the 3rd runner up title at Mrs Universe 2022, To add to her success, she was also awarded the Most Artistic National Costume Award and won a Subtitle of Mrs Briliance. This achievement is a testament to the mentorship and guidance she received from Mrs India Inc's Founder & Director Mohini Sharma.

Founder & Director of Mrs India Inc Mohini Sharma stated that the real challenge is to compete as an Indian, as 106 countries participate, so we must be extra careful and make India proud in any way and never do anything that brings the country's name down.

Zoya Sheikh said "I'm overjoyed because this is the first time in 45 years that an Indian has finished as the 3rd runner up. My husband and Mohini Sharma continued to encourage me. I am honoured to be a role model for my own children.

Zoya a small town girl born and bought up in Nagpur. Married in 2014 a renowned businessman of Nagpur - Siraj Sheikh and Blessed with 2 kids. From a difficult childhood to international success, her journey as an interior designer has been a rollercoaster ride. Despite facing hardships, she pursued her dreams, worked tirelessly, and finally achieved the recognition for her work.

Zoya's dedication to personal growth and her unwavering commitment to her passions and beliefs represent the strength and determination of women everywhere. She sets a positive example for all history with her remarkable achievement.

The Mrs Universe Pageant was a seven-day event that includes a Sash Wearing Ceremony, Sponsor Visit, City Tour, and dinner parties. The highlight of the event is the Grand Finale, consisting of the Awareness against Domestic Violence round, National Costume round, and the Final round.

We would like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to Zoya on this amazing accomplishment and wish her continued success in all her future endeavors.

