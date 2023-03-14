Sheetala Saptami 2023 will be observed on Tuesday, March 14. It is one of the most popular Hindu festivals celebrated in honour of Goddess Sheetala. Sheetala Saptami is observed on the seventh day after Holi. Women of North India take part in the Sheetala Saptami Puja and pray for their children's peace, harmony and good health. As you observe Sheetala Saptami 2023, we at LatestLY, have brought together a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with Sheetala Saptami 2023 WhatsApp stickers, Sheetala Saptami images, Happy Sheetala Saptami 2023 HD Wallpapers and SMS. When Is Sheetala Saptami 2023? Know the Date, Tithi, Timings, Shubh Muhurat, Vidhi, Rituals and Significance of the Auspicious Day.

On Sheetala Saptami, no fresh food is cooked in the family. This is a significant ritual of the day. The food consumed on Sheetala Saptami should be cold and stale; therefore, more Gujarati families prepare special food on the previous day, known as Randhan Chhatt. Here is a collection of messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Sheetala Saptami 2023 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Why Is Leftover Food the Previous Eaten on This Occasion? Rituals to Observe for Good Luck and Prosperity on Basoda.

Sheetala Saptami 2023 Wishes and Messages

Sheetala Saptami (File Image)

Sheetala Saptami 2023 (File Image)

Sheetala Saptami (Photo Credits: File Image)

Sheetala literally means the one who cools. She is considered an incarnation of Goddess Parvati and controls smallpox, chickenpox, measles etc. People worship her sincerely to ward off outbreaks of any of these diseases. Wishing everyone a Happy Sheetala Saptami 2023!

