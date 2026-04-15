India PR Distribution

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 15: Zynix AI, a healthcare-focused AI platform, today announced the deployment of its care execution agents across leading healthcare organizations, including Palm Beach ACO, Eternal Health, NHS-affiliated programs, Innovacare, and Privia Health. The platform is now supporting approximately one million patients across value-based care networks, marking a major milestone in its rapid growth and real-world impact.

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Zynix AI is redefining how healthcare organizations move from passive analytics to active care delivery. While traditional population health platforms focus on dashboards and insights, Zynix AI enables providers to execute care plans in real time through AI-powered agents that drive patient engagement, scheduling, and care gap closure.

The platform supports workflows such as:

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* Post-discharge follow-ups

* Annual wellness visit (AWV) scheduling

* Chronic condition monitoring (e.g., hypertension, diabetes)

* Care gap identification and closure

By combining a unified data platform with deployable AI agents, Zynix AI enables healthcare teams to act on insights instantly--reducing manual workload while improving patient adherence and care coordination.

"Healthcare doesn't need more dashboards--it needs execution," said Gautam, CTO of Zynix AI. "We're building the execution layer for healthcare, where AI agents don't just analyze data but actively help providers deliver care at scale."

The company has seen strong adoption across ACOs, health systems, and payer networks, positioning Zynix AI as a critical infrastructure layer in the shift toward value-based care.

As part of its continued momentum, Zynix AI has crossed a $100M+ valuation benchmark based on its growth trajectory and ongoing investor interest. The company is currently engaging with strategic investors for its next phase of expansion.

Zynix AI is also actively hiring engineers, AI researchers, and product leaders to accelerate the development of its agentic healthcare platform and expand deployments across new markets.

About Zynix AI

Zynix AI is a healthcare technology company building the execution layer for value-based care. The platform integrates data across EMRs, claims, and clinical systems, and deploys AI agents that actively execute care plans--enabling providers to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and scale patient engagement.

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