CAB Conducts First Online Interactive Session for Women Cricketers

Kolkata, May 6 (PTI) Former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta on Wednesday conducted the first online interactive session of state senior women's team as part of Cricket Association of Bengal's initiative to engage with the players during the coronavirus-forced national lockdown.

The session was about keeping the players in the best possible mindset and shape. How to handle pressure during crunch time, how to accelerate an innings and keep a positive mindset were the main topics of the session.

Also present during the session was Bengal coach Shib Shankar Paul and batting coach Charanjit Singh.

"The most important thing is that everyone was in positive mood. Right now at this difficult time the mindset is more important as techniques and game time is available," Dasgupta said.

"How they can use these days to become better, how can you do something constructive everyday was discussed. We want them to spend this days to better themselves," he said.

CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said: "The women's team has been performing consistently over the last two seasons and it is our responsibility to give them the best. The online class with Deep Dasgupta is part of the initiative where the girls can share their doubts and also get corrective suggestions from him."

Bengal coach Paul said about the session: "We are explaining the mantra to the players which is hard work and keeping a positive mind. We are involving experienced players in these sessions to motivate them as stalwarts motivated us in the past." PTI TAP PDS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)