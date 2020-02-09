Can't Wait to Enjoy Legends Winding Back the Clock: Ashleigh Barty

New Delhi [India], Feb 9 (ANI): As many cricketers get ready to come out of retirement later today and play in the Bushfire relief fundraiser match, Australia's tennis player Ashleigh Barty on Sunday expressed her excitement, saying she cannot wait to see legends winding back the clock."Can't wait to kick back later today and enjoy watching some legends wind back the clock! Fantastic work from everyone involved, can I run drinks?? #TheBigAppeal," Barty tweeted.Barty took a break from her tennis career in 2014 and a year later she played in the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) for Brisbane Heat. However, she made her return to the world of tennis in 2016.Bushfire Bash was originally slated to be played at Sydney today but weather forecast prompted Cricket Australia to reschedule the game to ensure the best possible pitch and outfield conditions for the final of the Big Bash League.The match is being played to raise funds and all match profits will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund. It will be played between Ponting XI and Gilchrist XI.Ponting XI: Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer, Ricky Ponting (c), Elyse Villani, Brian Lara, Phoebe Litchfield, Brad Haddin (wk), Brett Lee, Wasim Akram, Dan Christian, Luke Hodge. Coach: Sachin TendulkarGilchrist XI: Adam Gilchrist (c & wk), Shane Watson, Brad Hodge, Yuvraj Singh, Alex Blackwell, Andrew Symonds, Courtney Walsh, Nick Riewoldt, Peter Siddle, Fawad Ahmed (one more to be announced). Coach: Tim PaineThe Bushfire Bash exhibition match will be a 10-overs-per-side contest, with a five-over Powerplay, no bowling restrictions, and batters unable to get out from the first ball they face.Bowlers will not have over limits, fielders can sub on and off as it suits, while captains will have the ability to sub batters in and out during an innings. (ANI)

