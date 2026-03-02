NewsReach brings you unfiltered stories from professionals shaping the world of branding through its series Brand Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], March 2: In today's business environment, success is not driven by product alone. It is shaped by how clearly a company articulates its vision, how consistently it delivers on its promises, and how strategically it positions itself in a dynamic market. Whether it is a founder managing investor expectations or a manufacturer expanding globally, clarity of message and discipline in execution are the true differentiators. Businesses that endure are those that balance operational excellence with compelling storytelling ensuring their value is not only created but also perceived.

Welcome to Crafting Bharat: Brand Ki Baat - Mumbai Edition, where we explore brands, businesses, and the leaders building them from the inside out. In this insightful episode, host Kartik Chawla sits down with Rahul Kamdar, Founder of RK Consultancy, and Vijay Sanghavi, MD & CFO at Ratnaveer Precision Engineering. Together, they discuss the intersection of communication, manufacturing, leadership, and long-term strategy.

This series is proudly brought to you by NewsReach, India's leading PR-tech platform

Edited Excerpts

What gap did you identify while establishing your PR consultancy, and how did you address it?Rahul Kamdar: "I observed a significant gap between what management intended to communicate and what ultimately reached the media. Corporate communication teams would receive one message, which would then pass through multiple layers, and somewhere along the way, the original intent would get diluted.

Having worked closely with both media and PR firms, I understood how crucial it is to preserve the core narrative of a company. Founders are experts in their businesses, but they may not always know how to communicate their story strategically. My role became about bridging that gap and ensuring the message reaching the public reflected the leadership's true vision. Over time, this clarity in communication helped build trust and long-term client relationships."

How did Ratnaveer Precision Engineering begin, and what drove its initial growth?Vijay Sanghavi: "I was clear at the age of 21 that I wanted to build a manufacturing company. My focus was on designing high-value, competitive, and complex products for global markets.

We began with stainless steel washers, a highly competitive segment. From the beginning, we focused on engineering excellence, backward integration, and uncompromising quality. Today, we serve customers in more than 31 countries, including Germany, the US, and the UK.

Winning the trust of our first German client was a proud milestone. We were transparent about what we could and could not do. That honesty led to our first order--and that client has remained with us for 25 years."

How does brand communication differ across industries, especially in sectors facing challenges?Rahul Kamdar: "Market sentiment plays a major role in communication. When a sector is performing well, the media is naturally more receptive. However, when an industry is facing challenges, even well-crafted announcements can be difficult to place.

In such cases, framing becomes critical. The narrative must be shaped in a way that makes it relevant and compelling. Sometimes, that means helping journalists see the broader perspective and long-term value. Over time, companies have begun to understand this better. PR was once viewed as a cost; today, it is seen as an investment. The right exposure builds perception--and perception unlocks value."

As Ratnavir expands globally, what is your growth strategy for the future?

Vijay Sanghavi: "We are now focusing on acquisitions and inorganic growth. While we have built strong internal capabilities, acquisitions allow us to scale faster.

Organic growth takes time, but strategic acquisitions accelerate expansion. We understand our markets, technology, and customer expectations. Acquiring companies with complementary capabilities will help us grow more quickly and create greater value.

It took us 25 years to reach the ₹1,000 crore milestone. With the right strategy, we are confident that reaching ₹10,000 crore will take significantly less time."

In today's fast-moving media landscape, when should companies speak--and when should they remain silent?Rahul Kamdar: "Companies should communicate--but not constantly. They are not in the business of promotion; they are in the business of value creation.

Timing and relevance are everything. When there is a significant development--such as a strategic acquisition, a major order, or an industry shift--that is when communication becomes critical. It signals to stakeholders that the company is proactive and aligned with the market.

Strategic communication is not about frequency; it is about precision. When you deliver the right message at the right time, credibility follows."

This discussion highlights a fundamental truth of modern business: growth is not accidental. It is the result of strategic planning, disciplined execution, and thoughtful communication.

Whether it involves helping founders articulate their vision or building manufacturing capabilities that compete globally, success ultimately depends on clarity, consistency, and long-term thinking.

Brands are not built on visibility alone, they are built on credibility. In an increasingly competitive world, the businesses that will thrive are those that combine operational excellence with authentic storytelling.

Brought to you by NewsReach-India's leading PR-tech platform

