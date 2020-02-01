Car Catches Fire After Colliding with Pole in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], Feb 1 (ANI): A car caught fire after colliding with a pole in Gujarat's Surat. Passers-by rushed to the spot and evacuated the people sitting inside the car.The whole incident was recorded on CCTV camera. A man was seen narrowly escaping as the car lost balance and hit a few two-wheelers parked along the road, before bumping on the pole. The incident took place on January 30. More details are awaited. (ANI)

