1917 star Dean-Charles Chapman and The Favourite actor Joe Alwyn have boarded the cast of Lena Dunham's directorial venture Catherine, Called Birdy. The two actors join Andrew Scott, Bella Ramsey and Billie Piper in the film, reported Deadline. The movie, which hails from Working Title and Amazon Studios, is said to be a passion project for Dunham, who has been a fan of the 1994 book of the same name from author Karen Cushman. Citadel: Osy Ikhile and Caoilinn Springall Join Russo Brothers’ Amazon Show.

The coming-of-age film, also penned by Dunham, is set in 13th century England and follows a 14-year-old girl named Catherine (Ramsey) who "bucks against convention", namely the arranged marriage her father (Scott) has planned out for her. Chapman will essay the role of Catherine's older brother, while Alwyn will play her uncle. The Voice Season 21: Ariana Grande to Join the Singing Reality Show as Coach.

Working Title, in association with Dunham's Good Thing Going banner, is producing the project along with Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner and Jo Wallett.

Liz Watson and Michael P Cohen are serving as executive producers.

