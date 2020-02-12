Celebrate Valentine's Day with 'Hey Google, Turn Up the Love'

California [USA], Feb 12 (ANI): Love and relationships can get really smart in the age of technology. Don't believe us? Ask Google! Google is adding a special feature for Valentine's Day that will make the occasion memorable with or without a partner.As the official blog notes, on Google Assistant-enabled smart devices, just say "Hey Google, turn up the love" to unlock some romantic gestures by the smart assistant.The Assistant will play smooth jazz music. If you have colour-changing smart lighting, it will make them glow red and purple tones.You can further use the Assistant to ask for special romantic dinner recipes, learn to say "I love you" in eight different languages, and show you restaurants or florists near you to help plan a perfect day. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)