Central Government Pursuing RSS Agenda: Biman Bose

Kolkata, Jan 30 (PTI) Left Front Chairman Biman Bose on Thursday accused the BJP-led central government of pursuing the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and urged people to fight against divisive forces.

Bose appealed to all "anti-BJP and anti-Trinamool Congress" parties to come together in the "battle against religion-based politics".

"The main objective of the Narendra Modi government is to pursue the agenda of the RSS, and not of the people of the country," he said, addressing a joint rally of 17 Left parties, the Congress and Welfare Party of India (WPI) to mark the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

The march started from Ramlila Maidan here and ended at Gandhi Bhavan in Beliaghata, covering a distance of around five km.

"At this Gandhi Bhavan, we want to take the oath to fight against divisive forces and defeat attempts to divide people on religious lines," Bose said, claiming that both the BJP and the TMC are "playing divisive politics".

"The basic needs of people are not being addressed by the government. The prices of essential commodities are rising, while the Modi regime is dividing people on religious lines through the CAA and NRC," Congress Rajya Sabha MP Pradip Bhattacharya said.

He asserted that the Congress and the Left parties would together fight against the "evil designs of BJP and TMC to divide the people on religious lines."

