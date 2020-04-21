Central Govt Shuts Canteens in All Its Offices to Contain COVID-19 Spread

New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The Centre on Monday closed all departmental canteens in its ministries, departments and offices with an immediate effect as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, as per the order by the Ministry of Personnel."It has been decided with the approval of competent authority that all the departmental canteens in central government ministries/departments/offices shall be closed with immediate effect," it said in the communique to all the central government departments.All the ministries/departments/offices are requested not to open the canteens until further orders, it added.The decision has been taken in view of officers of the level of deputy secretary and above resuming their offices from Monday following guidelines issued by the Home Ministry on relaxing the ongoing lockdown. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)