Chandigarh District Declared Containment Zone

Chandigarh [India], April 19 (ANI): Chandigarh district was declared a containment zone here on Friday by the administration as the coronavirus cases in the Union Territory surged to 21, including 12 active cases. "Since in Chandigarh corona outbreak is scattered and not confined to a specific pocket, area, village or cluster, entire district has been declared as containment zone" Chandigarh Adviser Manoj Parida tweeted.As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the containment zone is an area where coronavirus cases are found. Thus, restrictions are imposed in such an area to contain further spread.Meanwhile, checking is being conducted at the borders to ensure no person with COVID-19 symptoms enters Chandigarh."We have ensured that there is complete checking at borders. We check every person and if he carries a curfew pass. We are also using thermal scanners to screen people entering our borders to ensure that no person with any symptoms enters Chandigarh," Parida said. (ANI)

