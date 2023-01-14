Ludhiana, January 14: After the sudden demise of Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary, the party suspended the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra on Saturday and cancelled Rahul Gandhi's press conference in Jalandhar scheduled for Sunday.

Santokh Singh Chaudhary, 77 passed away on Saturday after a cardiac arrest. Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack on Saturday morning. The yatra was suspended for the day. Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies: Congress’ Jalandhar MP Dies After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab, Says Party Leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead. Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring said the last rites of the MP will be performed on Sunday and the yatra will remain suspended till then.

"The yatra is suspended for today. The last rites will be held tomorrow. I have not spoken to Rahul Gandhi yet but we all feel that the yatra should resume after the last rites. Till the last rites are suspended, it will remain suspended," the Punjab Congress chief told reporters.

Taking to Twitter, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Due to the unexpected and shocking demise of Santokh Singh Chaudhary, Congress MP from Jalandhar, the press conference of Rahul Gandhi originally scheduled in Jalandhar tomorrow will now be held on January 17 in Hoshiarpur." Chaudhary Santokh Singh Dies: Congress MP Dies of Heart Attack During Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab (Watch Video).

"Deeply shocked and saddened to learn about the untimely passing away of our MP, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. His loss is a great blow to the party and organisation. In this hour of grief, my heart goes out to his family, friends and followers. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Kharge. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed his ondolences over Singh's demise.

"Santokh Singh Chaudhary, aged 76, Congress MP from Jalandhar, passed away from a sudden cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra this morning. We extend our deepest condolences to his family. There will be some changes in the schedule of the yatra which will be shared shortly," he added. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge condoled the demise of Santokh Singh.

"I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace," tweeted Mann.

Former Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh also condoled the demise of the Congress MP. "Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," tweeted Capt Amarinder Singh.

Expressing his condolences, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Condolences on the demise of Lok Sabha MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh. In his long public life, he was always vocal on issues of public interest. Discipline in the House was the speciality of his personality. May God give peace to the departed soul. My condolences to the family members."

Taking Twitter, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Saddened to learn about the passing away of Jalandhar MP Santokh Chaudhary Ji. My condolences to his son Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, family and followers. May Gurusahab bless his soul."

