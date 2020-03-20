Chelsea Will Benefit from Frank Lampard's Youth Project: Paul Elliot

Leeds [UK], Mar 20 (ANI): Chelsea's former defender Paul Elliot has said that the club will benefit from their coach Frank Lampard's youth project.Chelsea is currently placed at the fourth spot in the Premier League amid a stoppage in the league due to the coronavirus pandemic.The Blues currently have 48 points from 29 matches."I am delighted for Frank Lampard and Bruce Buck who I know very well. I am delighted for their manner and approach and example they are setting by giving young English talent a chance to flourish and now they see the rewards," Goal.com quoted Elliot as saying."Continuity, patience and stability equal success. Lampard has got a strong base there and he has taken these kids to an unimaginable level. Reece James the full-back has been outstanding. He is a man beyond his years," he added.Elliot also praised strikers Tammy Abraham and Mason Mount as both have pleased everyone with their goal-scoring abilities."I am pleased for Tammy Abraham. He has come in and faced some challenges strongly and solidly. Mason Mount has been top class," Elliot said.Chelsea is also currently in lockdown after their player Callum-Hudson ODI tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

