Actor Vicky Kaushal is gearing up for the release of his much-anticipated film Chhaava, where he portrays the legendary Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Known for his dedication and commitment to every character he plays, Vicky Kaushal admits that this role was unlike any other, calling it his "toughest role" yet. ‘Chhaava’ Song ‘Jaane Tu’: Arijit Singh’s Soulful Voice and AR Rahman’s Divine Composition Shine in Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna’s Epic Story (Watch Video).

The actor had to go through immense physical and mental preparation to embody the historical figure, both in terms of his appearance and his understanding of the era.

Discipline Is Tough

"Playing such a historical figure requires a lot of discipline, and discipline is tough. If you are not used to discipline, where I was, it becomes very challenging because it's not just a one-month commitment; it's a commitment for one and a half to two years," Vicky said during a recent interview with ANI.

The intense physical transformation was not the only aspect of preparation; Vicky also immersed himself in the culture, history, and language of the time, saying that understanding the history of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was crucial for him.

The actor gained around 25 kg to look the part, but the preparation didn't stop there. He undertook rigorous training in horse riding and sword fighting to ensure the authenticity of the character.

"It was demanding on that front," he noted, acknowledging the exhaustive work required to portray such an iconic leader.

Vicky's preparation process also involved close collaboration with director Laxman Utekar, who played a guiding role throughout the journey.

With months of intense training and research, Vicky Kaushal would meet Utekar daily to discuss everything related to the character.

"Instead of just reading the books, I decided to sit with Laxman sir every day. He would feed me information, not just from the novel, but from the entire era, culture, and what life must have been like for these figures," Vicky shared.

Their discussions helped the 36-year-old character dive deeper into the story and connect with the role on a more profound level.

Vicky Kaushal Says His Transformation Was 'Very Challenging'

With such a demanding schedule that included long days on set and extensive training, Vicky spoke about the challenge of switching from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj to his real self, Vicky Kaushal.

He revealed that despite the exhaustion, the character often lingered in his thoughts. "You become silent, stay more focused, and that stays with you for that time," he said, acknowledging how intense roles like this affect your mindset even after you leave the set.

Despite the physical toll, Kaushal credits his wife, actress Katrina Kaif, for being a supportive presence throughout the journey.

During the promotional press conference for 'Chhaava' in the national capital, he shared how Katrina remained calm and composed, respecting his need for space while filming such an intense role.

"She knew how a person needs a certain space while shooting for a role like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj," Vicky revealed.

In a candid moment, Vicky recalled how Kaif missed his physical transformation once he shed the weight and shaved his beard.

"She would send me those reels on social media and ask, 'Where is this Vicky?'" Kaushal joked, referring to the muscular look and long beard he sported for the role.

Mahavatar

However, the actor teased that his next project, Mahavatar with Dinesh Vijan, would require another transformation, bringing back the iconic look.

In Mahavatar, Kaushal will portray Chiranjeevi Parashurama, with the first look of the character revealed in November 2024.

Vicky Kaushal's Chhaavam is set to release on February 14, 2025, and fans can expect a historical epic that showcases the life and legacy of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj son of Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film brings to life the courageous Maratha ruler's story, starting with his coronation in 1681.

The film also stars Akshaye Khanna and Rashmika Mandana. However, the movie has been surrounded by some controversy, with a dance sequence featuring the character of Sambhaji Maharaj performing the Lezim, a traditional Maharashtrian dance, being removed after objections from political figures, including Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant. ‘Chhaava’: Vicky Kaushal-Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Leaked Online Ahead of Its Release? X Posts With HD Screenshots Go Viral With This Claim.

While the film's journey to the screen hasn't been without its challenges, Vicky Kaushal is proud of the work he has put into the character, saying, "I'm just happy that I get to say that this is the toughest role I've played till date. I hope I can continue to grow, not just as an actor but as a human being, with every role I take on."