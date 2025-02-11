Chhaava, the historical war drama based on the brave exploits of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2025. However, just three days before its release, a couple of posts have gone viral claiming that an HD print of Chhaava has leaked online. These posts include screenshots of the film, bearing a watermark from hdhub4u, suggesting that the site may have the leaked prints. This is particularly concerning as the leaked material could potentially be a censor copy, raising questions about how it was obtained. Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna Seek Blessings at Golden Temple Ahead of 'Chhaava' Release (View Pics).

That said, there is also a possibility that this is an act of mischief, with some netizens using promotional material from the film to create fake screenshots. The authenticity of these claims remains unverified.

One user has tagged Chhaava's producers, urging them to investigate the matter seriously. The user further alleged that a team associated with a Telegram page plans to release the movie online via torrent sites on February 12 - two days before its theatrical release.

Whether this is a prank orchestrated by rival fan clubs or a genuine leak, the makers of Chhaava must treat the issue with urgency and take appropriate action against those responsible. In recent times, HD prints of Indian films have frequently appeared on torrent sites on or shortly after their release dates, with movies like Deva, Thandel, Badass Ravi Kumar, and Loveyapa falling victim to piracy. However, a pre-release leak of an HD print is an extreme and scandalous breach, highlighting the growing menace of film piracy. Box Office Scams: What is Block Booking? The Truth Behind Theatrical Malpractice 'Sky Force' and 'Chhaava' Are Recently Accused Of.

About 'Chhaava'

Directed by Laxman Utekar (known for Luka Chuppi and Mimi), Chhaava stars Vicky Kaushal as Sambhaji Maharaj and Rashmika Mandanna as his wife, Maharani Yesubai. Akshaye Khanna portrays the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, while the supporting cast includes Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Neil Bhoopalam. The movie is produced by Maddock Films.

