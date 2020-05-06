CM Announces Rs 10 Ex-gratia for Kin of U'khand Cop Killed in Road Mishap

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 6 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday gave compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the kin of policeman Sanjay Gurjar, who lost his life in a road accident."Corona warrior Sanjay Gurjar will be awarded an honorarium of Rs 10 lakh from CM Relief Fund on his death in the accident during the discharge of his obligations. I pray to God for peace of departed soul and provide patience to the bereaved family," Rawat tweeted."Extremely saddened by the untimely death of on-duty Uttarakhand Police jawan, Sanjay Gurjar in an accident. I pray to God for peace to the departed soul and to provide patience to the family. The loss of any corona warrior is a great loss for the whole society," Rawat said in a series of tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)