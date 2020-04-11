Combating COVID-19: BMC Tells Dialysis Centres to Be More Cautious

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday directed the dialysis centres to take precautions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic."All dialysis centres need to take precautions and screen for COVID-19 like symptoms in patients before putting them on dialysis," said the BMC.The BMC further said that these centres can create exclusive facilities for dialysis for COVID-19 patients.The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has climbed to 1,364 while the total number of deaths has reached 97 in the city, as per the BMC. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)