Cristiano Ronaldo’s £61 million private jet has reportedly departed Saudi Arabia for Madrid, following a significant security incident involving the US Embassy in Riyadh. The movement of the aircraft comes as regional tensions escalated on Tuesday, 3 March, according to reports from The Sun. The Al-Nassr forward, who has resided in the Saudi capital since joining the Saudi Pro League in early 2023, has not yet issued a public statement regarding the flight. However, the timing of the departure has drawn significant attention given the unfolding geopolitical situation in the kingdom. Rumours of Cristiano Ronaldo Leaving Riyadh in a Plane to Madrid Go Viral; Fans React to Unconfirmed News.
Security Breach in Riyadh
The departure of the bespoke Gulfstream G650 follows reports of a "blitz" involving the US Embassy in Riyadh. While details remain fluid, the incident has prompted increased security protocols across the capital.
Local authorities and international security agencies have been on high alert following what has been described as an Iranian-linked security escalation. The incident has raised immediate concerns for high-profile foreign nationals residing in the city, many of whom live in high-security compounds.
Movement of the G650
Flight tracking data confirmed that the aircraft, easily identifiable by its custom livery and high valuation, took off from Riyadh and headed towards the Spanish capital. Madrid remains a primary base for the Ronaldo family, where the Portuguese superstar maintains a significant property portfolio from his nine-year tenure at Real Madrid.
It remains unclear whether Ronaldo himself, his partner Georgina Rodríguez, or their children were on board the flight. Al-Nassr is currently in the midst of a competitive domestic season, and the club has not confirmed if the captain has been granted any leave of absence due to the security situation.
Context of High-Profile Residency
Since his move to the Middle East, Ronaldo has been the face of the Saudi Pro League’s global expansion. His presence in Riyadh is not only sporting but also diplomatic, as he serves as a key ambassador for the country’s Vision 2030 project.
The safety of international athletes in the region has become a talking point for many global sports organisations following recent regional instabilities. While the Saudi government has invested heavily in the safety of its elite sports districts, incidents involving diplomatic missions often trigger precautionary exit strategies for the families of international stars.
Ongoing Situation
As of Tuesday evening, air traffic in and out of Riyadh continues, though several private charters are reportedly being rerouted or scheduled for early departure.
Ronaldo’s representatives and Al-Nassr officials have been contacted for comment. For now, the move is being viewed by many as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the athlete’s family during a period of heightened regional volatility.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 03, 2026 05:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).