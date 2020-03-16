Combating COVID-19: Darul Uloom Deoband Gives Directives to Keep Madrassas Clean

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): The Darul Uloom Deoband on Monday ordered to keep all madrassas clean amid coronavirus outbreak.Darul Uloom has advised students to study in their rooms and pray to the almighty that they are saved from the coronavirus."Examinations will be held in Darul Uloom from March 25 to April 10," said Darul Uloom Deoband in a statement.A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)