Washington [US], February 3 (ANI): Apple's first foldable iPhone is expected to make waves with its battery capacity, as reports indicate that the upcoming iPhone Fold could feature the largest battery ever used in an Apple smartphone.

According to GSM Arena, the iPhone Fold is anticipated to pack a 5,500 mAh battery. If this figure holds, it would surpass Apple's previous record-holder by a significant margin.

Also Read | 'No Message From India on Halting Russian Oil Purchases', Says Kremlin After Donald Trump's Claim.

For context, the largest battery Apple has shipped so far is found in the eSIM-only iPhone 17 Pro Max, making the reported capacity of the foldable nearly 10 per cent larger than that model.

Earlier reports had suggested a battery range between 5,400 mAh and 5,800 mAh, and the latest update narrows that estimate to 5,500 mAh.

Also Read | Sri Lanka vs England Live Streaming Online, 3rd T20I 2026.

As per GSM Arena, such a capacity would mark a notable shift for Apple, which has traditionally focused on software optimisation rather than large battery cells.

Combined with iOS efficiency, the larger battery could translate into longer real-world endurance compared to competing foldable smartphones.

Beyond the battery, the iPhone Fold is expected to introduce a new hardware approach for Apple. The device is tipped to feature a 7.8-inch inner display when unfolded, paired with a 5.5-inch cover screen for regular use.

This configuration would place it closer to a compact tablet when opened, while remaining usable as a standard smartphone when folded.

Camera hardware is also expected to be upgraded. Reports point to a dual rear camera system with two 48-megapixel sensors, along with two 18-megapixel front-facing cameras designed to work across both folded and unfolded modes.

Powering the device is expected to be Apple's A20 Pro chipset, supported by 12GB of RAM. If accurate, this combination would position the iPhone Fold among Apple's most powerful mobile devices to date. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)