Combating COVID-19: Delhi Has 47 Containment Zones Now

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): The number of containment zones in the national capital has increased to 47 after the inclusion of Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, and Burari among others in the list.The other areas, which have been included in the list of dark zones are in and around the area of A-1B/75A Krishna Apartment, Paschim, in and around the area of A-280 JJ Colony, Madipur, and in and around the area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar.Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday visited sealed Mansara Apartment in Vasundhara Enclave with Ashok Nagar Police Station SHO Tejram Singh to take stock of the ground situation in the area.Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the number of containment zones in the national capital will be increased in the next 2-3 days. He said that those areas where confirmed coronavirus cases will be found, would be declared as containment zones and 'Operation Shield' will be conducted.Home delivery of essential items and visit to a hospital for an emergency is allowed in these zones.So far, Delhi has reported 1,154 COVID-19 positive cases. India's count of positive COVID-19 cases has risen to 9,352, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday. (ANI)

