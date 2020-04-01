Combating COVID-19: Hockey India Contributes Rs 25 Lakh to PM CARES Fund

New Delhi [India], Apr 1 (ANI): Hockey India on Wednesday pledged to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM-CARES Fund to support the fight against the coronavirus threat.The decision was taken by the Hockey India Executive Board after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a special emergency fund for the nation."In these difficult times, it is the absolute need of the hour to come together as a nation to help fight the crisis and fulfil our duties as responsible citizens. It was a unanimous decision taken by the Hockey India Executive Board to contribute Rs 25 lakh towards the PM Cares Fund," Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad President of Hockey India said.The country is under 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of the highly contagious virus."The Government of India is doing everything they can and we urge all Indian citizens to act responsibly and stay home, stay safe during this lockdown. We can fight this global crisis together," stated Rajinder Singh, Secretary General, Hockey India.On Saturday, PM Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund and appealed to all the countrymen to show their support for the cause.On Saturday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave Rs 51 crore to PM-CARES. Cricketer Suresh Raina donated Rs 31 lakh to PM-CARES and Rs 21 lakh to Uttar Pradesh CM's Disaster Relief Fund.Earlier on Friday, former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar had donated Rs 50 lakh to aid the battle against COVID-19.The total number of coronavirus cases in India climbed to 1397 on Tuesday after 146 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours across the country.The death toll due to the COVID-19 rose to 35 while 123 cases were cured or discharged after treatment, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. (ANI)

