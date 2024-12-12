New Delhi, December 12: Amid ruckus in the House, Rajya Sabha was adjourned on Thursday till 11 am on December 13. Earlier in the day, the House was adjourned till 2 pm. However, after it reconvened in the afternoon, the House continued to witness the uproar as the Opposition members demanded discussions on various notices they had submitted. The House had to be adjourned within half an hour.

Amid the ruckus, Former Prime Minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda slammed the Opposition for bringing an impeachment motion against the House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Congress to Hold Meeting to Discuss Strategy for House.

"For the first time in history, they (opposition) are bringing an impeachment motion against the Chairman. They are setting a new precedent, this is going to destroy our democratic system," Deve Gowda said.

Earlier in the day, Leader of House JP Nadda said in Rajya Sabha that the Chair cannot be questioned or criticised with regard to admissibility and to do so is contempt of the House and Chairman. He said Mallikarjun Kharge, in a press conference yesterday, criticised the Chair, this is very objectionable, condemnable. Parliament Winter Session 2024: Rajya Sabha Adjourned for the Day Amid Din Over No-Trust Notice Against Jagdeep Dhankhar, George Soros Issue.

"The Chair cannot be questioned with regard to the admissibility and for the other purposes. The chairman's ruling cannot be questioned or criticised to do so is the contempt of the House and the Chairman. It is very sad that yesterday, the Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, who is a very senior leader, during a press conference criticised the Chair. This starts a wrong tradition which should be condemned by one and all" Nadda said.

About Kharge's allegation that he was not being given an opportunity in the House, Nadda said that the Leader of the Opposition has been invited to the chamber by the Chairman but has not participated in the discussions. "He did not take part in the last BAC meeting, this shows how much interest he has in democracy," Nadda said. Nadda alleged that the Chairman had been called "cheerleader" from Congress handle.

"The way an attempt has been made to demean a constitutional position is a blow to constitutional values. People of India will not excuse this," he said. He also referred to a senior leader of Congress making a video of alleged mimicry of the Chairman in the parliament premises.

"Congress is neither interested in constitutional processes, nor has respect," he said. Nadda said that the press conference on Wednesday was an attempt to deviate attention from the key issue of the relationship between the senior leader of Congress and George Soros. "What is the relationship between Sonia Gandhi and Soros. What he does to destabilise the country, Congress follows like a puppet. It can't be condemned enough".

Kharge referred to Nadda's comments about contempt and said they wanted to divert attention. As he was speaking, the Chairman asked if he (Kharge) had accepted his invitation. The House was then adjourned till 2 pm. The Rajya Sabha failed to function on Wednesday with uproar from the Treasury and Opposition benches over the no-confidence notice against House Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

