Congress Constitutes Its Ladakh Unit

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The Congress on Saturday constituted its Ladakh unit and appointed Rigzin Jora as its president.

While Haji Azgar Ali Karbalaie has been appointed as the Ladakh Territorial Congress Committee's working president, Haji Nisar Ali and T Samphel have been appointed its vice-presidents.

A statement released by party general secretary KC Venugopal said Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved the appointments along with the other office bearers.

The committee was formed after Ladakh was granted union territory status by the Union Government.

