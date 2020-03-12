Congress Govt Facing Crisis in MP as Kamal Nath Undersetimated New Generation: Shiv Sena

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Shiv Sena on Thursday said that the impending fall of the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is because Chief Minister Kamal Nath had underestimated the new generation."Under the leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia, 22 Congress MLAs have resigned from the Congress. Scindia has entered BJP. This brought Kamal Nath's government in a minority. If the Congress government falls in Madhya Pradesh, the credit does not go to the BJP. The decline of Kamal Nath's government is due to his carelessness, arrogance and tendency to underestimate the new generation," Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana said in an editorial."Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath are the old leaders of Madhya Pradesh. Their economic power is high, so they got support by gathering legislators from here and there while being at the brink of majority. Even if this is true, politics cannot be done in Madhya Pradesh by ignoring Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia may not have influence over the entire state but he has influence in large areas like Gwalior and Guna," it added.The editorial also raised questions over the sidelining of Jyotiraditya Scindia by Congress after the legislative assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh in December 2018."Before the assembly elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia was the Congress party's chief minister face. But later, party seniors pushed him aside," Saamana said.It also said that Jyotiraditya Scindia had criticised BJP with relation to the Karnataka government crisis in 2019 and the Delhi violence recently but joined the same party which he opposed."Only six months ago, the same Jyotiraditya addressed the BJP as a 'party that strangled democracy'. He gave this response after the BJP overthrew the Congress-JDS government in Karnataka," the Sena mouthpiece said."After the violence in Delhi 15 days earlier, he accused BJP leaders of bringing 'politics of malice'. Now the same Jyotiraditya has become a BJP member by saying that 'now the Congress Party is no longer the same'," it added.Scindia, who joined the BJP on Wednesday, will file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections on March 13.Scindia had joined BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party president JP Nadda. He had resigned from Congress a day earlier. (ANI)

