Congress in Telangana Files Police Complaint Against Arnab Goswami

Hyderabad, Apr 23 (PTI) The Congress in Telangana has filed a police complaint here seeking action against news channel anchor Arnab Goswami over his comments against party president Sonia Gandhi.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee's office-bearer C Damodar Reddy in the complaint filed at Nallakunta police station accused Goswami of making "wild and baseless" allegations against Gandhi in a show broadcast on his channel.

Goswami is facing the ire of Congress after his verbal attack on Gandhi, questioning her "silence" over the Palghar mob lynching incident, in his programme on Republic Bharat news channel.

