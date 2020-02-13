Congress May Hold Plenary Towards End of Budget Session

New Delhi [India], Feb 12 (ANI): Congress is likely to convene a plenary session of party in the last week of March or in the first week of April to elect party chief. "The plenary of the party may be held in the last week of March or in the first week of April," a party leader said on Wednesday.The plenary may be held towards the end of the budget session that is slated to conclude on April 3. It remains to be seen if Sonia Gandhi, who is interim party chief, will decide to continue as a party chief or a new leader will be elected to the post.Sonia Gandhi was chosen as interim party chief by the Congress Working Committee at its meeting in August last year. If she decides to continue, the plenary will ratify her election. Sonia Gandhi had been the longest-serving party chief of the party before her son Rahul Gandhi was elected to the post. She was chosen the interim chief after Rahul Gandhi resigned as party chief following the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections last year.The party had been in limbo on the issue of leadership soon after the outcome of Lok Sabha elections as Rahul Gandhi had offered to step down. There have been suggestions from party leaders including Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Singh Baghel that Rahul Gandhi should again assume leadership of the party.The Congress failed to open its account for the second time in a row in Delhi elections in the results announced on Tuesday. (ANI)

