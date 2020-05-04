Construction of 1000 Bedded COVID-19 Hospital Begins at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 4 (ANI): The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority on Sunday began construction of a 1,000 bedded COVID-19 hospital at MMRDA ground in Bandra Kurla Complex.Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has decided to allow standalone shops including liquor shops to open in green, orange and red zone areas, but not in containment zones.The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra have reached 12,296, including 2,000 discharged cases and 521 deaths.With 2,644 more COVID-19 cases and 83 deaths in the last 24 hours, the number of people infected from coronavirus in the country has reached 39,980 including 1,301 deaths, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

