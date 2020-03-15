Corona Outbreak: Cinema Halls, Multiplexes, Clubs, Discos Closed Till March 31

Lucknow, Mar 15 (PTI) As a precautionary measure against the threat of the coronavirus spread, the Lucknow district administration on Sunday ordered forthwith closure of cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, discos, swimming pools and gyms.

These facilities will remain closed till March 31, Lucknow District Magistrate Abhishek Prakash said in an order, issued on Sunday.

"All the owners, managers and coordinators of cinema halls, multiplexes, clubs, discos, swimming pools and gyms in the district have been directed to close them with immediate effect till March 31," the order said.

