Corona Outbreak: IIM-Lucknow Postpones Convocation Ceremony

Lucknow, Mar 11 (PTI) The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow on Wednesday decided to postponed its convocation ceremony scheduled for March 21 with Union Health Ministry's advisories urging to avoid large gatherings amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The decision has been taken in the national interest to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the country, an IIM official said here.

He said the institution will be monitoring the situation closely and announce a a new date for convocation later as per the emerging scenario.

