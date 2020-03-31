Coronavirus: 51 Kept Under Observation in Mathura

Mathura, Mar 31 (PTI) The Mathura administration has put under observation 51 people, many of whom had attended a religious congregation of the Tablighi Jamaat in New Delhi's Nizamuddin earlier this month, a top official said on Tuesday.

Soon after the Telangana government on Monday said six people who attended the congregation between March 13 and 15 died of coronavirus, the district administration swung into action, tracing all 30 people who attended the event to Oal village, said DM Sarvagya Ram Mishra.

All 30 people have been kept at a railway quarantine facility in Mathura, said Mishra, adding that their samples are being collected for tests.

The samples will be sent to the medical college and hospital at Aligarh Muslim University, he said.

He said a report from the local intelligence unit had revealed that 30 people from the Oal village in the district had attended the Delhi congregation.

He said 21 other people have been put under home isolation and medical teams will monitor their health daily.

